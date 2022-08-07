The employees managed to reunite the frightened mother cat, who was walking near the bench, with her offspring. “You have decided to discharge us in a non-animal manner,” the Animal Ambulance writes on Facebook. “Once I was loved, now we’ve been dumped like a garbage bag of garbage.”
The animals were in a dog crate with only a towel. The Dierenambulance de Ronde Venen / Amstelland / Stichtse Vecht is looking for people who recognize the kittens.
#Bench #kittens #left #Amsterdamse #Bos #parking #lot
Leave a Reply