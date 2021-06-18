Bench sports Count Kari Kanala experienced a minute of joy and then had to fade away – Answer HS’s survey: what is your best and most boring bench sports memory?

Pastor Kari Kanala of the Pauline Parish enjoys watching sports, especially football. Sport also offers the church a low threshold to reach different people than it would otherwise reach.

Sport offers its followers memorable moments from both ends of the emotional scale with memorable wins and stinging losses.

Finns remember the World Cup in hockey, Juha Miedon the loss of a hundredth, the trauma of the Owls in Hungary, the fulfillment of the dream of generations with the European Championship venue and much more. Years roll by, but the memories of the bench athletes don’t fade.

Pastor of Paul’s congregation, Count Kari Kanala says his best bench sports memorabilia relates to Arsenal winning the 2005 English Cup.

“I was in Manchester holding a service and I hurried to the first pub. I realized that this is a ManU pub, and we will be playing against ManU in the finals. ”

Arsenal, who appeared as the underdog throughout the game, won the Manchester United penalty shootout. It made a well-known football supporter go crazy.

“I started jumping and bouncing. Then I noticed that we had two other Arsenal fans. I told them that this priest’s collar would help for a minute, but then it would fade out, ”Kanala recalls.

“It was a minute of joy, and then out and on.”

Henhouse lived in London for three years because of his work. Arsenal only managed to raise the trophy once during that time.

“I had gone there by the time Arsenal had won the Premier League without losing the match. I thought about how great a stage to come, ”he recalls.

The saddest sporting memory of Kanala is the events of two decades ago at the World Ski Championships. Six Finnish skiers caught doping in the competition.

“Lahti World Championships in Skiing 2001 and the huge disappointment that came from that doping scandal. Somehow my own naivety was swept away with it. Maybe that’s the hardest thing. ”

The canal football fanatic is widely known to the people, and the football and puddle churches organized by the Pauline congregation bring sports-minded people closer to the church.

“It [urheilu] is kind of a way to start chatting. It’s a bit like talking about the weather at the beginning – it’s so natural and easy, and it offers a low threshold. ”

Kari Kanala is especially known as a supporter of Arsenal. In the picture, Kanala bounces a ball at Paul’s Church during Christmas 2017.

Good Kanala says that he also received Yle Puhe’s recent podcast series Kari Kanala in the footsteps of Eurofutys.

“Nice to be able to touch through it.”

As chairman of the Church’s Sports and Sports Advisory Board, Kanala also considers sports from an ethical angle. The advisory board appointed by the Church Board includes, among other things Reetta Meriläinen, Erkka Westerlund, Kiira Korpi and Mika Aaltonen.

“The ethics and values ​​of sport are strongly present in the debates,” he says.

Showing sports in the church was initially a subject of wonder for many. For the canal, the matter was mundane, after all, he had worked at the sailors’ church in Hamburg and London, and in Hamburg, for example, football championships were naturally watched.

“It lowers the threshold to come to church. I thought here’s the same thing – when a person comes to church with this, it can come easily when there’s an emergency. Know that it’s easy to go there. It’s, you might say, a good throw-in, ”Kanala says.

“The church offers a slightly different setting to look at for those for whom looking at a tavern is not possible or appropriate. That’s the thing. ”

In St. Paul’s Church the sport was first seen in the summer of 2016, when the church watched the European Football Championships.

“At first there was criticism, but I found it nice when the retired bishop of Helsinki Eero Huovinen put me a card from Germany. There was a finale and a football worship service, and Eero put them to copy you here. It became a good feeling. This was eventually seen as good by the church. ”

In addition to the championships, the church watched the Liechtenstein match in November 2019, which decided the European Championship venue for the Owners.

The hen also closely follows the Owls. He was present at the European Championships in the Finland-Russia match in St. Petersburg and was able to participate in the announcement of the historical competition team published by the Finnish Football Association. for video.

“Quite an insane honor, I was really proud of it,” Kanala rejoices.

“I got a message from the Football Association on the side of the Owners that I would be interested in announcing any player. I said that without a doubt, this is a great thing. We started wondering if Sauli and Leo Väisänen I would inform you. “

Sauli Väisänen eventually had to miss the European Championships. It also annoys Kanala, who says she has received a lot of good feedback from the video.

“When I saw it as a whole, it was incredibly great. I sought to tell myself through warmth and humor, ”he says.

HS wants to know what is your best and most boring bench sports memory. Tell us your answer using the form below. After the European Championships, HS will publish a story about the memories of its readers.