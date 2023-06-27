Politicians from the Agricultural Parliamentary Front spoke about the resources allocated to the sector; petista defended the small producer

The congressmen of the FPA (Frente Parlamentar da Agropecuária) responded badly to the launch of the Crop Plan in the amount of R$ 364.22 billion and the speech of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) defending the small producer.

the deputy José Medeiros (PL-MT) told the Power360 that the government “does not like farmers”. “In their minds, the availability of resources to lend, it is as if they were giving something to the farmers”, declared the congressman.

When commenting on the president’s statement, Medeiros stated that Lula uses the “DCE (Central Directory of Students) rhetoric” to talk about agribusiness.

“This big and small farming bullshit is the same method used to pit other segments against each other. Woman/man, homo/straight, black/white, indigenous/non-indigenous, poor/rich, employees/bosses”he said.

The deputy also called the Ministry of Agrarian Development “MST (Landless Movement) branch”. “[O ministério] It will serve as a catheter to drain the money from the agro and make it reach the MST cooperatives”, he declared. He defended that the Ministry of Agriculture take care of financing for the sector, regardless of the size of the business (small or large producer).

the deputy Bibo Nunes (PL-RS) also told this digital newspaper that Lula “tries to gain sympathy” of the small producer to the detriment of the big one. “He doesn’t know that everything big was once small and small can be big, as long as he distances himself from that leftist ideology, which seeks segregation, in all segments of society”he stated.

Nunes defended the Safra Plan and said it should stay out of political ideology. “The Safra Plan is of fundamental importance for agribusiness, and should stay away from politics and cheap demagoguery”highlighted.

the deputy Rodrigo Valadares (União Brasil-SE) stated that Lula “continues with its narrative of agro do good and agro do mal”. Valadares also said that the government is waving “liar” to the sector with the value of the Safra Plan, which is a State policy and not a government one.

“It’s no use lending a hand while this same government uses terrorists in the field to promote violations of private property”said the congressman in relation to the MST invasions.

Already the senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR), also a member of the FPA, said that the PT works with the logic of “division of society”.

“It is not the best way. Rural producers, small, medium and large, must be valued for the wealth produced for the country”he stated.

Earlier, Lula said at the launch of Plano Safra that it was a mistake to think that his government thinks ideologically different from agribusiness in relation to financing the sector.