The benches still dance. There is no respite for the coaches in Serie A and B. But after the upheavals of Serie B, now the ferment is upstairs where in mid-February the technicians and their work are still being questioned. The defeat in Verona greatly complicates Salernitana’s plans, but above all it disturbs Davide Nicola who now runs the very strong risk of being exonerated.

The Piedmontese coach had already been relieved of his duties after the eight goals scored on 15 January with Atalanta. The owner Danilo Iervolino and the ds Morgan de Sanctis had already found a general agreement with Leonardo Semplici, but Nicola himself, loved by the square for the clamorous salvation of last season, had beaten his heart and feelings and had managed to convince the president to retrace his steps. Lecce’s victory seemed to have put the situation right. But the scappola of Verona has complicated it again, perhaps this time definitively. Will it really be Simple’s turn? Or could a new name skip, perhaps returning from abroad?

SPICE CHAOS

—

Even in Spezia there are hours of profound reflection. At stake is the future of Luca Gotti who has just started scoring again by drawing on Saturday (2-2) in Empoli after dominating the first half (0-2). But then the challenge returned to a draw 10 against 10 for the red against Esposito from La Spezia. And Paolo Zanetti’s team grabbed the draw. Spezia had previously lost to Rome, Bologna and Naples. And Saturday awaits Juve. Gotti played in Tuscany without nine elements (so much so that in the end there were only four outfield players left) and above all he has been missing center forward Nzola for four games who scored nine goals. The club added the Uzbek Shomurodov to the January transfer market who has not yet made a significant contribution. Tomorrow morning (Tuesday) the manager of the black and white market Eduardo Macia is expected in the city (and on Wednesday that of president Platek from the United States) who took over from Riccardo Pecini in September. If he had been in Liguria earlier he would not have chosen Gotti who, moreover, was away from the team for a few days following the hip surgery in Milan. Macia has an excellent relationship with Paulo Sousa who wants to return to coaching. At the moment, despite the surge in Verona, Spezia is always fourth from last at 19 points. On 5 March they will host Verona in the crucial match (which the Ligurians beat in the first leg at the Bentegodi). But Gotti could be at the end of the line with only the almost impossible challenge with Juventus as a lifeline. It doesn’t matter that he then goes to Udine (Udinese was also blocked in the first leg) where all his history as a coach began and then he plays the season with Verona. In addition to Paulo Sousa, the name of Leonardo Semplici also runs around in this case.