Luxury residences in Benahavís, (Málaga), on the Costa del Sol, which has experienced strong real estate development. Garcia-Santos / Garcia-Santos

At first glance, Benahavís (Málaga, 8,085 inhabitants) is another white Andalusian town. Its whitewashed houses, wrought iron bars and colorful flowerpots are joined by an imposing forest environment and the natural attraction of the Guadalmina River. Savoring the image on a daily basis is not easy: moving to this municipality is almost impossible. “Finding a rental home is terrible,” says Javier Macías, head of Tecnocasa real estate in Marbella. The demand is high; the offer, almost non-existent. “And what there is is pure luxury,” says Macías.

It is easier to find a house for 5,000 euros a month than for 800. For this reason, Benahavís residents are the ones who spend the highest percentage of their income on housing and their expenses: almost 60% of their income. Malaga is the province with the most municipalities (14) with high rents -which have grown beyond what is reasonable- in Spain. Among the 20 cities with the most alarming rents in the whole country, there are eight Malaga towns, such as Casares, Manilva, Marbella, Fuengirola or Mijas, as well as Benahavís.

Strolling through the streets of the town in search of a “For Rent” sign is a useless task: there is none. The few existing listings are for homes for sale. Diving on the internet doesn’t help much either. The Idealista real estate portal reflects that there are 231 homes for rent throughout its municipal area. Only 19 lower than the 1,000 euros per month (only five of them in the urban area).

On the contrary, 30 have an income of more than 10,000 euros per month. “Between 60 and 70% of the real estate market in Benahavís are luxury villas with very high rents. This is what distorts the figures ”, says José Antonio Mena, mayor of the town. In fact, it is the reason why it appears as the richest in Malaga. The average gross income of its population is 31,557 euros, 4,000 euros more than the Spanish average, according to data from the Tax Agency.

Expensive apartments, but there is no unemployment

High prices are a handicap for a small population that, in return, has been years without practically unemployment thanks to residential tourism, construction and the offer of services to large fortunes. It is not the only uniqueness of the municipality. Of its 8,085 inhabitants, more than 5,000 are foreigners, with almost 2,000 British and 400 Russians. The access road to Benahavís offers more indications of the exceptional bubble of the town because it crosses several of the ten golf courses that exist in the municipality. On the trip, only huge houses are seen on the horizon. Much of it is high-end new construction that has not been sold and ended up in the rental market.

Urbanizations such as Los Flamingos, La Alquería or El Madroñal offer leases that reach up to 30,000 euros per month. The most iconic and exclusive is still La Zagaleta, with 258 houses whose value varies between 2.5 and 32 million euros, some for rent for long periods (more than a year) at prices between 15,000 and 20,000 euros per month. Short stays (maximum three months) have prices between 3,000 and 5,000 euros per day in high season. The pandemic has also accelerated “the demand for rental housing,” according to sources from the urbanization.

These are inaccessible figures for the average worker who resides in the area, not so much for those who have a great wealth and have chosen this corner to reside or spend some month a year. “The good thing is that these complexes manage practically everything, saving the city council a lot of problems,” says the mayor. The taxes on luxury villas also serve to cash in a municipality full of restaurants where municipal services work practically perfectly.

With teleworking, prices will go up more

The feeling in real estate is that prices are not going to change in the short term and, rather, are likely to go up. Jimmy Widen, founder of the 3SA Estate agency, believes that the pandemic has made many people and companies understand that telecommuting is possible. For this reason, he says, “digital meetings will increasingly replace face-to-face meetings.” Benahavís, like Marbella and its surroundings, have there an opportunity to attract new neighbors with bank accounts full of zeros. “I am convinced that we will see a 100 percent increase in the demand for permanent residences on the Costa del Sol,” concludes Widen. And Benahavís waits with open arms.