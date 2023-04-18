USA.- Child 13-year-old, died from a overdose of common over-the-counter medication “Benadril”, when attempting a TikTok challenge, called “Benadryl Challenge”.

The “Benadryl Challenge” is a dangerous activity and consists of the participants taking 12 to 14 antihistamines, six times the recommended dose, to induce hallucinations, as reported by the New York Post.

The 13-year-old victim, Jacob Stevenswas with some friends over the weekend when he suffered the overdoseher father told ABC 6.

Jacob, the father, explained that a video taken by his friends showed justin taking the pillsthen his body began to seize up, so he was rushed to the hospital and put on a ventilator.

However, despite the efforts of the doctors, to save his life, the minor died six days later.

"They said we could keep him in the vent, he could lie there, but he would never open his eyes, never breathe, smile, walk or talk," Justin's father explained.

Warning

This challenge deadly began in 2020 when the teenagers they raised their attempts in TikTok to gain influence on social media.

In August of that same year, a 15-year-old girl suffered an overdose allergy medication fatality during the “Benadryl Challenge.”

For its part, the Food and Drug Administration also published a public service announcement.

“Taking higher than recommended doses of the common over-the-counter (OTC) allergy medication diphenhydramine (Benadryl) can cause serious heart problems, seizures, coma, or even death,” the agency explains.

“We are aware of news reports of adolescents ending up in emergency rooms or dying after participating in the ‘Benadryl Challenge’ encouraged in videos posted on the social media app TikTok”.

“Health professionals should be aware that the ‘Benadryl Challenge’ is happening among adolescents and to alert their caregivers about it,” she added.

What is Benadryl?

Diphenhydramine is an antihistamine used to temporarily relieve symptoms due to hay fever, upper respiratory allergies, or the common cold, such as runny nose and sneezing.

It works by blocking histamine in the body, which is a substance that causes allergic symptoms. When used as recommended, it is a safe and effective medication.