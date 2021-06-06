Since the outbreak of the new Corona virus at the end of 2019 worldwide, attention has been focused on the effectiveness and success of the governments of different countries in addressing the risks of this pandemic, minimizing its effects on human health and the economy, and the speed of recovery from it. The United Arab Emirates was able to stand among the very few countries in the world, which were able to confront this crisis and work to prevent it from reaching the stage of “disaster”, as happened in many countries.

In addition, the success in launching initiatives that came as a result of the coordination and cooperation of national authorities during the response to the pandemic, and these initiatives had a great impact in serving the community during the recovery phase from the effects of Covid-19. Among the factors for that success is the strategic vision of the leadership represented by the state government, which has been alert since The year 2007 emphasized the importance of preparing to respond to various types of risks, so the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management was established within the organizational structure of the Supreme Council for National Security.

Since that date, this authority has consolidated a distinct and unique national system that is almost unparalleled at the Arab or regional level. This system includes the stages of planning, preparedness, response and recovery from emergencies, crises and disasters. What is meant here by exclusivity and distinction is to put that system into law only, but rather how all state agencies and institutions work side by side with one determination, a common vision and a firm belief in the importance of cooperation and coordination under the supervision of one national authority in order to achieve the goals of that system and succeed in that.

And here emerges another factor of success in addressing the Covid-19 pandemic, which is the plans and initiatives of all health authorities in the country in the framework of preparing to respond to health risks, the most prominent of which are infectious epidemics, which include the Corona virus.

The Ministry of Health and Community Protection and all local health authorities have developed response plans and implemented training programs on them, in addition to participating in national exercises to ensure their safety, but, as I mentioned earlier, the real distinction and uniqueness is not by writing plans, but rather by unifying efforts and cooperating with more than one side by offering And the implementation of joint national initiatives to make these plans a success, not only to address risks, but to facilitate the services of all parties at all times and under different circumstances.

Here comes the “Bin Wareqa” service as a successful example of initiatives in the phase of recovery from the crisis, and it is a service based on the adoption of innovative ideas by the Ministry of Interior to contribute to the health authorities in the country fulfilling their duties and providing their services to members of society in an optimal manner and in record time in times of emergency and crises.

This service focuses on facilitating the work of a certain group of doctors working in the first line of defense with specific specialties, to ensure their speedy response when calling for emergency cases, with the aim of facilitating their access to hospitals (by their own cars) by giving them facilities and exceptions on the road as quickly as possible, while ensuring their safety and safety of road users and avoiding any delays as a result of traffic congestion.

But the matter did not stop only with the Ministry of Interior, but went beyond it to reach the Ministry of Defense, represented by the Medical Services Corps, which participated in achieving the goals of the “Ben Warika” service in order to consolidate integration and cooperation with the national health and security agencies through an elite group of military doctors in the line of defense The first, who work side by side with their fellow doctors working in other health sectors in the country. The result is joint national efforts to achieve one goal, which is the success of the plans and programs of all federal and local stakeholders before, during and after emergencies and crises.

* Emirati researcher