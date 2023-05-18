British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has expressed interest in succeeding NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in his post.

Wallace told the German News Agency (dpa) in the capital, Berlin: “I have always said that this is a good mission. It’s a job I would like… To be Secretary General of NATO would be great, and NATO is very important to the security of all of us.

I shall be glad to make my contribution so that it may be safe to lie in bed at night.’

It is noteworthy that Stoltenberg’s term in office was recently extended, but it will expire at the end of next September. On the question of who will lead the Alliance, NATO member states usually agree behind the scenes.

Usually, an American person holds the position of Commander-in-Chief of the military forces, while the Secretary-General comes from the ranks of the other member states, most of which are European countries. The British newspaper “The Sun” reported that former German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, who currently holds the position of President of the European Commission, is a candidate for the post of Secretary General of NATO.