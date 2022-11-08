One of the FIA ​​Race Commissioners, Silvia Bellot, was recently the subject of death threats. It is absolutely regrettable that a volunteer like Silvia or any of our marshals and match officials, who offer their time to allow us to compete, is the object of such hatred.

In fact, in recent years, some members of FIA staff have also been subjected to harassment and messages of contempt.

It is absolutely unacceptable that our volunteers, officials and employees are subjected to these insults. There is no place for these things in our sport, they have a devastating effect on our mental health and that of our loved ones.

I will always defend my staff and my volunteers. And let’s be clear: without these people there would be no races. We have to ask ourselves: who would want to become a high-level official in this environment? The reality is obvious: if things continue like this, they will destroy our sport.

As a referee and chairman, people are obviously expected to disagree with the decisions you make. But such views and comments should be expected to be respectful, and this is increasingly rare.

Only through a collaborative approach will we be able to successfully fight this scourge of our sport.

We have already started this process through the following actions:

We have engaged in dialogue with social media platforms to do their part and we are starting to work with the governments of countries and sport to bring them together and make strong commitments for common action.

We are commissioning research through the FIA ​​University on digital hatred and comments that are bad for sport. This will provide a platform for knowledge sharing, education and prevention.

We have partnered with Arwen.ai to use their artificial intelligence software to detect and eradicate offensive content on our channels.

In the coming months we will launch a dedicated campaign exploiting the power and reach of our entire federation, which has 244 motorsport and sports organizations in 146 countries on 5 continents.

This will build on the collaborative work done by the FIA ​​and Formula 1 through the Drive It Out initiative.

I’ll talk more about it at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix later this month.

In sports, passions are strong, but online harassment, insults and hate speech are not to be tolerated.

Everyone in our sport, from the media to the teams, from the drivers to the fans, has a role to play. We cannot ignore this problem. I urge the entire world of motorsport to take a stand.

We have to report him. It has to stop.