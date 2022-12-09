There end of year ceremony organized by FIA in Bologna he experienced a very special and touching moment on the occasion of the award given to the winning team of the constructors title 2022. The recognition, won by Red Bullhas been awarded by the President and CEO of F1, Stefano Domenicali, to the team principal of the Milton Keynes team: Christian Horner. The British manager, in addition to underlining the great work done by the team in 2022, wanted to dedicate the title win to Dieter Mateschitzhistoric founder of the Austrian energy drink company who passed away on 22 October at the age of 78.

Already during the second half of the world championship, riders and members of the team had dedicated the successes achieved in the championship to the Austrian entrepreneur, also remembering them during this evening with a moving tribute from Horner: “This has been the most incredible year for the team – said the 49-year-old Briton – we hadn’t won the constructors’ title for 9 years. The team has done an outstanding job, Max (Verstappen) he was magnificent and we broke all records: 17 wins, 15 wins from him, and 5 braces. The spirit in the team has been phenomenal, but what I mean is that I have seen a lot of footage before coming here, and all these years we have seen the Red Null logo in many races and in many championships. Because of this, I would like to dedicate this world championship to a truly special man who has done a lot for motorsport and for F1. He was a motorsport fan, and he helped give an opportunity to so many drivers here tonight who race in various categories, as well as so many engineers, mechanics and technicians. He has done so much for motorsport, more than any other person in history, and so I want to dedicate this award to Dietrich Mateschitz. Luckily saw Max win the world championship in Japaneven if there was some confusion at the end of the race, but luckily he succeeded, and the following weekend, in Austin, he left the day after winning this award“.

Even before the presentation of the award, however, the joke of the President of the FIA ​​attracted the public’s attention Mohammed Ben Sulayem directed at Horner himself and at Red Bull. In fact, the former pilot expressed himself with a phrase that, in all likelihood, will be destined to cause discussion: “This cup is not to be included in the budget cap – commented – it is an award from the FIA”. In addition, Ben Sulayem did not spare another joke, this time taking up the aforementioned case of Japanese GPwhere for several minutes the outcome of the attribution of the score to be assigned to the drivers remained pending due to the suspension of the race, the same in which Verstappen then won the world championship: “You said there was confusion after the race in Japan and it was a controversial finish, but it is not the FIA ​​that makes the rules. It’s the teams that make them and we implement them. For me, the role of the FIA ​​is very clear, but apart from that, congratulations on the title.” This second intervention by Sulayem was stopped by Stefano Domenicali, number 1 of Liberty Media, who was also present on stage and ready to block the FIA ​​President on these ‘unscheduled’ events.