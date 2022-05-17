Following the post-Abu Dhabi investigation, the FIA ​​has established an important point: in the last race of 2021 the race director made a mistake. A serious mistake against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes, such as to convince the World Motor Sport Council to remove Michael Masi from the role of referee. The Australian, having gone out the door, could however come back through the window.

Mohammed Ben Sulayemin fact, he admitted that the Australian could enter the rotations in the direction of the race, thus joining Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas: “I have nothing personal against him. He was emotionally overloaded, both as safety officer and race director. He made a mistake but we never said he was out of the FIA. Michael stays with us and we could use it, we are open to everything. I don’t know him very well. The decision to remove him was made by the World Council“, These are the words of the federal president al Daily Mail. “Even though we have introduced two new match officials, I wouldn’t say we have everything sorted out yet. The lack of staff within the FIA ​​is an issue that needs to be addressed. I would like to see a minimum of three match officials, ideally by early next year. It won’t be like going to the supermarket and asking other men. We need people who are determined, fair and tolerant. I am thinking, for example, of inserting and training rally co-drivers, who are multitasking. We need a recruiting campaign“.

In short, statements that will not please Mercedes and its team principal Toto Wolff, and that add up to the Emirati’s previous ones regarding the jewelry issue: Ben Sulayem has in fact supported the hard line of race director Niels Wittich. Also according to the president of the FIA, the regulation must be respected to the letter and Hamilton will have to remove the two piercings within Monte Carlo.