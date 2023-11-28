The finale of the 2021 season

The presence of Formula 1 in Abu Dhabi – first for the last GP of the 2023 season and then for the post-season tests which definitively closed this calendar year’s activities for the Circus – evidently often brings back the memories of enthusiasts and employees back to workunforgettable final of the 2021 championship. That epic world championship contest, which gave the first title of his career to Max Verstappen and which opened an abstinence of victories for Lewis Hamilton which continues even now, will always be linked to the name of the Race Director who ‘refereeed’ the championship that year : Michael Masi. The Australian race director ended up at the center of criticism for his management of the last Safety Car of the racewhich ended up favoring Verstappen in the direct comparison with the #44 Mercedes.

The Brackley team and its team principal, Toto Wolff, were ruthless in the ask for Masi’s headwhich not surprisingly came at the start of the 2022 season removed from his role within the FIA. But the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was also Jean Todt’s last race as FIA president, who was replaced a few days later by Mohammed Ben Sulayem, elected as number one in world motor racing for this four-year period. The 62-year-old manager from Dubai has found himself in conflict several times this year with the positions of F1 leaders and even Wolff himself, for example regarding the possible entry of the Andretti Global team into F1.

The thoughts of the FIA ​​president

In a recent interview with the news agency PA, Ben Sulayem also returned to talk about Masi, publicly taking his defense and paving the way for what – if it materializes – would be a sensational return for the Australian race director. “I cannot apologize for something that was done before my advent” declared Ben Sulayem, responding to those who asked him why the FIA ​​had never apologized to Lewis Hamilton for what a good part of the British press still defines as “a robbery“.

“Okay, I’ll apologize – the FIA ​​number one then continued – but I will bring Michael Masi again. What do you think? That poor man is a person who has been attacked and abused. Michael Masi has been through hell. The hell. And if I see that there is an opportunity that the FIA ​​needs and that Michael Masi is the right person, I will bring him with me.” Finally, Ben Sulayem compared the Abu Dhabi 2021 episode to another famous ‘refereeing wrong’, this time concerning football: the phantom goal that decided the 1966 World Cup final in favor of England: “There were even people who threatened to kill me because I had the power to change the outcome. But I replied to them: ‘Sorry, was the 1966 World Cup final, England against Germany, correct? Did they change the outcome? No. Did they give it to Germany? No“.