The president raises his voice

In this week Mohammed Ben Sulayem he cashed the total acquittal from the charges moved to him by informants at the FIA ​​Ethics Committee on alleged interference in the result of Jeddah 2023 and in the staging of the Las Vegas GP.

It is no mystery that the number one of the Federation has had his sights set on him for some time and every action he takes is put under a magnifying glass. Also in recent days, the FIA ​​was reported to the French court by Susie Wolff for its management of the case relating to the alleged conflict of interest between her and her husband Toto.

Ben Sulayem, however, isn't up for it and revealed his thoughts on what is happening in a letter addressed to FIA membersparts of which were published byAssociated Press.

The words of Ben Sulayem

The president explained that the recent complaints have “shocked the FIA” and it is “created a period of unprecedented turbulence.”. Ben Sulayem spoke about “tomalicious attacks carried out with one clear objective: to strike at the very heart of our leadership and undermine our Federation to its foundations.”

The Emirati then underlined how the FIA ​​is “fell victim to leaks of confidential and sensitive information that tarnished its reputation and caused concern among members.”. However, Ben Sulayem is not intimidated and will continue: “Despite these attacks aimed at me and our organization, we emerged stronger and more resolute than ever. We know that the ultimate goal was to target me and weaken the FIA. I remain steadfast in my dedication and I will work to create an environment of transparency, accountability and unwavering integrity within the Federation.”