The WEC 2024 numbers

After a very important season, that of the Centenary Le Mans won by Ferrari, the World Championship Endurance is preparing to experience another year of fire. There Season 12 will have an unprecedented grid, which in the Hypercar class sees nine giants compared: Ferrari, Toyota, Cadillac, Peugeot, Porsche, Lamborghini, Alpine, BMW and Isotta Fraschini, for a total of 19 cars (compared to 13 from the seven manufacturers in 2023 ). Also considering the LMGT3, this rises to 14 manufacturers (Aston Martin, Corvette, Ford, Lexus and McLaren are added) and 37 cars.

The undeniable growth of the WEC, which especially since the arrival of the Hypercar class has attracted more and more audiences and more and more venues, also has effects on the racing programme. This year, in fact, the calendar will expand and, for the first time since 2019-20, it will return to an eight-event format: the return to Interlagos And AustinWhile Lusail And Imola will make their debut. It starts on 24-25 February with the prologue in Qatar followed by the 1812 km of Lusail on 2 March, and ends on 2 November with the 8 Hours of Bahrain. The 6 Hours of Imola takes place on April 21st.

The words of Ben Sulayem

Presenting the 2024 season, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem he was proud of the progress of the World Endurance Championship: “I look forward to this year's WEC season. In 2024 we will see an improved version of what is already one of the FIA's strongest and most attractive championships. This year, the revamped class structure saw the arrival of new builders. It is truly impressive to have 14 different car brands represented on the starting grid. Equally important is the fact that all these manufacturers will have the opportunity to reach new audiences thanks to an improved calendar, increased from seven to eight events and which includes a new race in Qatar as the season opener, a welcome return to Brazil and new venues in Italy and the United States. In its fourth edition, the Hypercar class features 19 cars from nine manufacturers: an achievement we can be proud of“. Then speaking about the new LMGT3 class, “Since its introduction in 2006 it has been one of the most successful customer racing platforms. Currently, there are 20 different GT3 models with valid FIA homologation and over 1,300 of these cars competing worldwide in different series. The inclusion of GT3 cars in the WEC marks an important milestone in the history of this classand the variety of cars on the entry list promises a fascinating show“.

What's new for 2024

In terms of vehicles, in addition to the increase in Hypercars, there is the introduction of the new class LMGT3, which will be based on the FIA's current GT3 technical platform and will replace the cars built to LMGTE technical regulations, which have been on the WEC grid since the series' inaugural season (2012). For the technical details of the new cars and the upcoming season there is the wonderful guide by Carlo Platella.

On a sporting level, 2024 will see the return of the Hyperpole in qualifying: a first qualifying session will determine the ten fastest crews for each class, who will compete for pole position in the final act to be held strictly on the softest tyres. Furthermore, in 2024, the ban on pre-heating tires will also extend to the 24 hours of Le Mans, including night hours. In each event, then, the race director will be able to declare – as in F1 – the Virtual Safety Car (VSC) regime. Each VSC period will last approximately two laps and will be systematically followed by a Safety Car procedure. Once the VSC is displayed on the monitors, the cars must slow down to 80 km/h and maintain the distance separating them from the car in front and the one behind. Access to the pit lane will remain open for the duration of the VSC. When the Race Director deems it appropriate, he will put an end to the VSC procedure by implementing the Safety Car procedure.