The day of the election of the new president of the International Automobile Federation arrived: the two candidates for the succession of Jean Todt (who remained in office from 2009 to 2021) are the Emir of Dubai Mohammed Ben Sulayem and the English lawyer Graham Stoker. Mohammed Ben Sulayem, 60, has a long career in rallying and motor racing politics behind him. He is one of the most successful Arab drivers, capable of taking 12 victories in the Jordan Rally. In 2008, he joined the vice-presidents of the FIA ​​and among the members of the World Motorsport Council. Already among the possible candidates for the federal presidency in 2013, Sulayem was a staunch supporter of Max Mosley and supported Todt’s campaign of 2009 and will have many votes from the Middle East, Latin America and Africa. In the event of an election, Fabiana Ecclestone – Bernie’s wife – will join his government team as vice-president of South America. Graham Stoker, a 69-year-old leading lawyer expert in sports, international, government and environmental law, would represent the perfect line of continuity after Jean Todt’s twelve years at the helm of the FIA. Stoker joined the Federation in 2001, in the Court of Appeal, before becoming – in 2004 – a member of the FIA ​​World Council as a representative of the United Kingdom. Appointed FIA Executive Vice President in 2009, earning two more mandates in the same role in 2013 and 2017, he was Todt’s right-hand man throughout his career at the helm of the Federation. The British has the support of Italy, Germany, Spain and France, Britain is not sure. Prominent face of his eventual government team will be Tom Kristensen, as deputy.

As explained by the Corriere dello Sport: “The two have very distant visions: while Stoker has set objectives for change within the current structure, Ben Sulayem would like to structure the FIA ​​as a company, by hiring a CEO“. The Corriere della Sera went into more detail of the dispute, which was judged “Uncertain and not very exciting”: “The British delegates, who know Stoker well, are ready to support Ben Sulayem, known for having disintegrated an F1 Renault during a show in 2009. In short, two figures that are anything but revolutionary, bearers of an outdated culture in full crisis. It is unlikely that they will be able to modernize an entire structure, the one dedicated to Formula 1 at the dawn of a new technical phase which will, according to tradition, produce discussions and suspicions on the solutions applied to the 2022 single-seaters ″.