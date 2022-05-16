Strange as it may seem, in the last week Formula 1 has been talking about itself more for marginal issues like the case-jewelry than for the fights on the track. The crackdown by the FIA ​​took the drivers by surprise, who however are required to know the International Sporting Code: the latter prohibits carrying rings, necklaces and so on in the car, so the race director Niels Wittich is only applying The rules. The question of piercings is more delicate: for example Lewis Hamilton he has two (one of which is in intimate areas) and must remove them within Monte Carlo. In Miami, the British met a doctor to understand how to carry out all the operations within the terms allowed by the Federation, but it is clear that it would be an operation that Sir Lewis would do reluctantly, also because the message that is likely to pass is that of the directives ad personam. Message that FIA President Mohamed Ben Sulayem has strongly rejected.

“People say I did what Lewis and Toto wanted by removing Michael Masi from Race Direction. Now I would be angry with them about the jewelry issue. It does not make sense“Said the Emirati al Daily Mail. “I’m just saying that There are rules and everyone must respect them. I would like Lewis to be a role model, an ambassador, to send the right message to all young drivers, so as to avoid a tragedy. We should use it for this good cause. I love jewelry, absolutely, but in the car there can be no choice. Haven’t the rules been applied before? Don’t ask me why, ask the previous management“.