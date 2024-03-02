FIA and F1 and the Horner issue

What happened on Thursday, with the disclosure of alleged chats, images and videos concerning Christian Horner and the woman who had reported him in Red Bull, has alarmed Formula 1 and the Federation quite a bit.

Friday Stefano Domenicali and Mohammed Ben Sulayem they met in the Bahrain paddock to evaluate how to move in this delicate situation. Subsequently the two spoke individually with Horner himself, as documented by the images received from the circuit.

Ben Sulayem is worried

Intercepted by reporters from Financial Times, Mohammed Ben Sulayem – president of the FIA ​​– admitted that what is happening is creating more than a headache: “It's hurting the sport. It's a damage on a human level.”the Emirati noted.

However, the Federation cannot intervene directly as it is called upon to examine every report or complaint forwarded to the compliance department and, at the moment, no formal complaint has been received: “We can't seize the opportunity“, explained Ben Sulayem. The FIA ​​president then concluded: “The investigation undertaken by Red Bull was thorough. But it is essential to protect our sport from all this. F1 is becoming hugely popular, we should enjoy the start of the season. Why are we overshadowing it with this negativity?”.