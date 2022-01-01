Toto Wolff’s words on the day of the FIA ​​awards ceremony at the end, alluding to a reflection of Lewis Hamilton regarding a possible farewell to racing, they quickly went around the world. The absence at the Gala of the British champion, recently nominated Sir by Charles of England, associated with his prolonged silence also on social networks, thus raised the doubt that the disappointment for the epilogue of the world championship contest could really push the Mercedes driver to hang the helmet on a nail. The new president of the Federation, Mohammed Bin Sulayem, who was present on the opening day of the Dakar, reassured the continuation of Hamilton’s activity on the track: “Have you heard Lewis say he wants to retire? Weor I’m confident, very confident that it will be there. It is a fundamental part of our sport ”.

In the statements reported by gazzetta.it, Ben Sulayem revealed that he had had contact with the record holder of F1 victories: “I sent him a message. I don’t think he’s 100% ready to talk about what happened yet and I understand his position. But it’s not about punishing a driver or a team, rather about enforcing the rules. I don’t want to make a decision without having thoroughly studied the facts“, He commented on Hamilton’s absence from the Gala on December 16th, as required by the regulations.