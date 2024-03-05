The Federation at work

“The FIA ​​confirms that the Chief Compliance Officer has received a report detailing potential allegations involving certain members of its governing bodies. The Compliance Department is evaluating these reports, as is standard in these cases, to ensure that due process is carried out meticulously“: with this note released in the evening, the International Federation made official the internal investigation which is targeting some actions of President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

A much broader dossier

This is not a single accusation leveled against him Ben Sulayem, but a set of reports collected in a dossier. There BBC he had told yesterday of the president's intervention in the cancellation of Fernando Alonso's penalty in Jeddah 2023. But subsequently the attempt to prevent approval for the Las Vegas track, with today's edition of Corriere dello Sport which he also included in the folder the December 6 statement on the alleged conflict of interest in the Wolff family And alleged presidency expense reimbursements not in line with internal rules. The Roman newspaper also underlined how the investigation began last November.