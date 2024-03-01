In what direction will F1 go?

It is no mystery that Liberty Media's Formula 1 in recent years has clearly shown the direction it intends to take. The races have increased to 24 (plus 6 Sprints) and the teams have made a wall to limit the entry of new teams, wanting to divide the profits into just 10 parts.

The FIA ​​does not seem to have the same opinion regarding the future of the category, according to what was also declared yesterday at the Geneva Motor Show by the president Ben Sulayem: “I have always said that I am convinced that we should have more teams rather than more races“, he explained to Speedweek, adding: “We as FIA have examined the Andretti-Cadillac application in all details and have approved it. But we are responsible only for the sporting part and not for the commercial part.”

A joke about the 2024 F1 world championship

Ben Sulayem finally provided his thoughts on the F1 world championship now upon us: “I hope there isn't Red Bull dominance again. Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren did good tests. Red Bull seems strong, but things on the track can change quickly. As a sport, we need competition. I hope there can be a more exciting fight this year.”