The days the FIA ​​president is going through are not quiet days Mohammed Ben Sulayem. The Federation and in particular its president ended up in the eye of the storm following the ‘negotiations’ that emerged between F1 and Saudi Arabia whose offer to buy the Circus was obviously not accepted by Liberty Media. Through a letter whoever owns F1 underlined that Ben Sulayem “has interfered with our commercial rights in an unacceptable way“.

As far as F1 is concerned, the FIA ​​President has recently formalized the new managerial ‘pyramid’ aimed at guaranteeing compliance with the technical, sporting and financial regulations with Nick Tombazis who has been promoted to single-seater manager. The Greek coach who used to work for Ferrari will have Tim Goss (technical manager, essentially Tombazis’ heir in this position), Steve Nielsen (sports director) and Federico Lodi (financial director) under his thumb among ‘specialists’. Furthermore, Ben Sulayem has decided to endow the Federation with a CEOin this case the former CEO of Volvo Natalie Robyn.

Precisely this appointment is the best proof by the number one of the Federation to respond with facts to the controversies that have arisen from the fact that a sexist statement by Ben Sulayem who in a version of his personal site – www.mohammedbensulayem.com – now archived and dating back to 2001-2002 recited “I don’t like women who think they’re smarter than men because that’s not the truth.”

An FIA spokesman pointed out that this sentence does not reflect Ben Sulayem’s true thinking: “The comments contained in this archived 2001 website do not reflect the beliefs of the FIA ​​President – the words of the spokesman reported by times – Ben Sulayem has a distinguished history of promoting women and equality in sport, matters on which he is happy to be judged. He was a central part of his manifesto and the actions he has taken this year and over the several years he has been FIA Vice-President for Sport show that.”