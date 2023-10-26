Alonso’s example

From the end of 2021, the FIA has as its own President the former Emirati rally driver Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who took over from former Ferrari Team Principal Jean Todt. Since his election, there have been many topics covered by the 61-year-old, who is still an element of discussion today, especially in the field of Formula 1. Some of these were also addressed in a recent interview given to the Spanish sports newspaper ASin which he first praised one of the greatest figures of the Circus as Fernando Alonso, also of Iberian nationality. In addition to the driving qualities, Ben Sulayem focused above all on the human qualities of the two-time world champion: “Fernando he is a real example for young drivers – commented – he was in Formula 1, left, came back and is as strong as ever. It’s very complicated, because F1 is extreme. He is not only a champion, but he is also intelligent. I’m not saying that the others aren’t, but Fernando is a truly intelligent champion, an asset for the sport. When he gets angry he calls me: “Boss! President!”, and says some bad words. I wait for him to finish and tell him: “Amazing, Fernando, you’re about to surpass rappers in using that word (‘fan****)”, and he laughs. But we are pilots and I understand their frustration. It’s really good for the sport, he talks, he has good ideas and brings enormous value to the sport, in addition to his speed and the improvement he brings to his team, which is undeniable. It’s something I will always say.”

The various headaches of the FIA

The fact remains that Ben Sulayem inherited several problems that the FIA ​​is still facing, such as finding a balance between the drivers’ requests and what the Federation can obtain, in addition to the various criticisms that exploded after the departure of the former Director of Competition Michael Masi: “My team and I inherited several problems, such as those of Abu Dhabi and Masi – he admitted – to which is added the financial problem of debts, for which Carmelo Sanz de Barros (President of the FIA ​​Senate) is helping me a lot. We are in a much healthier position than before, and we also have the trial in America with Nygaard (for a lawsuit relating to a patent on the halo design). I can say that F1 cannot depend on just one Race Director. It’s a system, not a person. Where can I find a race director? On Amazon, at the supermarket? No, you don’t buy, you build. With inclusion and diversity, I’m sure there are good people in other categories and regions, and that’s what we’re increasing with the stewards and race directors. I promise there will be more stewards and race directors next year“.

A race in Madrid?

AS also asked for comment on the possible organization of a GP in Madridalthough the calendars are not managed directly by the FIA, but by Liberty Media: “We have three races in the United States and two in Italy. They are always numbers, but I believe that 23 races are too manyit is a calendar that generates fatigue for everyone – he added – we have to be careful about our programs, even in the FIA. I am in favor of competitions in all countries, we need variety. Madrid, is it necessary? I see it differently than FOM. They have the commercial side of F1, we have the sporting side. We are not influenced by the number of fans who come, it does not increase the fees. We want motorsport to grow and our mission as FIA is different. Sit would be very difficult to have two races in Spain, it must be a race that has everything. Now he is in Barcelona. If it is in Madrid, it will be the same for me. I have no problems with Madrid or Barcelona, ​​as long as the Spanish flag is there, because we can’t leave Spain without a race. It’s a fantastic country for motorsport, both rallying and karting, why do you think the Motorsport Games will be held there next year? The love for this sport from the fans is incredible, it’s a real culture.”

The Andretti case

Finally, regarding the possible entry of Andretti as eleventh teamBen Sulayem expressed his opinion on the issue that is causing opposition from the other teams: “We have some goals, Liberty Media has others and the teams have others. The teams have no say in the matterconcerns the FIA ​​and the FOM – he concluded – we can’t say no to a manufacturer who comes to support the competition and the business. Liberty Media and FOM are thinking about stocks, right? Well, when we announced Andretti’s interest, the stock price went up. They’ve done the whole process and we can’t say no to them, because if we did they could take us to court. We need good teams like General Motors and Andretti. Three other teams were not selected. We treat them all the same and I am optimistic, I believe that our friends at FOM will understand the value of GM Andretti to enter F1. The teams will say there are no garages, but we already had an 11th team for Hollywood. Furthermore, all circuit rules are geared towards twelve teams. There are no problems. They lose a slice of the pie, but they add value to the sport. And they have to recognize that the value of the teams has grown a lot thanks to the spending cap, because we have done our job. My door is open to discuss anything.”