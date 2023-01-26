Earlier this month, FIA President Ben Sulayem tweeted that he wanted to explore the possibility of expanding the Formula 1 starting grid, opening up the process of expressing interest in potential new teams.

This was followed by Andretti’s announcement of a new partnership with General Motors, under which Andretti Cadillac Racing would be born and with plans to join the F1 grid in the future.

Andretti’s plans have so far been met with a lukewarm reaction from the paddock, with F1 itself issuing a statement saying there were also other, albeit less visible, interested parties in joining the grid.

Speaking to Motorsport.com on the occasion of the Monte Carlo Rally, Ben Sulayem commented on the reaction to the call for expressions of interest: “For us, directly, it is Andretti”, specifying that “so far” it has been the only team to have come forward.

Last year Ben Sulayem had meetings with Andretti Global boss Michael Andretti and his father, 1978 world champion Mario, to discuss their plans to enter F1. The FIA ​​president said he was “very clear” about the need to work with a major car manufacturer.

While the addition of GM to Andretti’s F1 plans has garnered some encouragement towards the proposal, questions remain about how much the American automaker could actually get involved in the project through this partnership.

Ben Sulayem revealed that he had a “good meeting” with General Motors chairman Mark Reuss before the US manufacturer’s board of directors gave the green light, and wondered how such an important brand could be denied a placed on the starting grid.

“How can we say no to a big builder?” Ben Sulayem explained.

“Let’s talk about the United States, we have three races there. But I wasn’t elected to make money, I was elected to support motorsport, of course.”

Mohammed ben Sulayem, FIA President Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Ben Sulayem has made clear his desire to bring new teams into F1, believing that a grid expansion would be beneficial for the category. But many of the existing teams are concerned about the impact the addition of new teams could have on their prize money.

“They might say, ‘Oh, so we get our share of the pie,'” Ben Sulayem said.

“Yes, for them, but what do you want? Maybe kick five teams out and have more money? You can have both.”

“I want them to be successful, but to have more money and less money… I mean the budget cap has been effective, and we’re trying to make it more efficient. Imagine having 145 [milioni] for everyone”.

“But I can’t block a builder. Imagine if I did. That’s wrong.”

Tensions with the Circus have also grown in recent days, after Ben Sulayem questioned an alleged $20 billion valuation of F1, which he said was “exaggerated”.

This prompted F1 executives to send a letter from their legal department to the FIA, accusing Ben Sulayem of “interfering” with the commercial rights to the series.