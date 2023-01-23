Formula 1 is not for sale. Or at least, it doesn’t sell to those who only put a mountain of money on the plate and not a single shred of ideas. This is Mohammed’s opinion Well Sulayem, who commented on Liberty Media’s rejection of a staggering offer from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund (PIF). An offer that the FIA ​​president has defined as exaggerated, but has not denied its existence.

“As the custodian of motor sport and as a non-profit organisation, the FIA ​​is wary of allegedly inflated $20bn prices being charged to F1. To any prospective buyer we recommend apply common sense, to consider the good of sport and to present a clear and sustainable plan, not just a lot of money. It is our duty to consider what the future impact will be for promoters in terms of increased fees to host a GP and other commercial costs, and any negative impact this may have on fans“, wrote Ben Sulayem on Twitter.

There is talk of 20 billion dollars refused, compared to a market value of the company equal to 15.8. In short, it would have been a fantastic operation for the US ownership, which evidently sees even more potential for Formula 1 and more and more possibilities to capitalize 100% on the interest of the markets, primarily the American one, but also the Middle Eastern one, without underestimating India and China which for different reasons are sleeping giants for Liberty Media.

It should be added that in this phase Ben Sulayem can do little else but observe developments. The FIA ​​organizes the championships, but the F1 product negotiations are handled by the owners of Liberty Media. This position taken by the Emirati is therefore intriguing, the latest in a series of polemical or critical tweets against the leaders of Formula 1, with whom Ben Sulayem seems increasingly on a collision course. And therefore this message can be read as an attempt to discourage potential buyers and to prevent Liberty Media from making a deal.