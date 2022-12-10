In today’s world, the web is increasingly part of our daily lives for the information we need, from the most secondary to the main ones, passing through the maintenance of our personal relationships with the use of social media. However, the latter also become the weapon of many people who, through constant threatening or hateful messagestend to target a particular person, generating fears and anxieties.

All this, unfortunately, also affects the world of entertainment and sport, Formula 1 including. In recent years, in fact, several pilots o team principals ended up in the crosshairs of heavy offenses (even of a racist nature) following some errors or particular episodes that occurred on the track, with many insults that even included death threats. For this reason, last October the FIA ​​tried to remedy this terrible scourge by announcing the use of a platform such as Arwen. aiwith the latter having an artificial intelligence capable of blocking ‘toxic’ messages that could have ended up publicly on social media.

Two months after this novelty, the President of the FIA Mohammed Ben Sulayem indicated with satisfaction the results achieved, commenting on the progress in the General Assembly of the International Federation and also anticipating other actions that could be implemented in collaboration with the Governments: “For the future we have to make sure that motorsports and mobility are attractive for everyone – has explained – for this reason we have taken steps to address online abuse by using artificial intelligence to clean up our social media. Since we started using it in October, this instantly stopped 2,400 seriously toxic messages from appearing. I really want the FIA ​​to play a leading role in reducing online abuse around the world – he added – to that end, we are conducting research and building relationships with theEuropean Unionsports bodies and social media companies, with the aim of convening a summit to make clear commitments to stop online hate”.