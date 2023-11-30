The most awaited pairing

In recent days, motorcycling enthusiasts have focused entirely on one topic:Marc Marquez’s debut on a Ducati. In the Valencia tests, the champion from Cervera tasted the Desmosedici GP23 for the first time, which will be supplied to the Gresini team next year, with which he will try to return to the top of MotoGP after four seasons characterized by great physical and moral suffering. Marquez’s first objective is to return to having fun while riding a motorbike but this, judging by the smiles displayed in the garage last Tuesday in Valencia after completing the first laps with the Borgo Panigale bike, seems to be a mission already accomplished .

The next target is therefore that of win again. Races, first of all, and then that world title that he has missed since 2019 and which would be the ninth of his career, the seventh in the top class. It would mean Valentino Rossi being tied in both rankings, and it is well known that the rivalry between the two is still intense even now that the Doctor is no longer involved in the saddle. However, there are conflicting opinions regarding the results that the #93 will be able to achieve riding a ‘customer’ bike from the Borgo Panigale company. Not everyone is convinced that the Catalan will be able to adapt immediately to the new vehicle.

For some reason I’m thinking next years points gap from 1st to 2nd will be the biggest we have seen. They just gave Marc a Ducati and 40 plus races. — Ben Spies (@BenSpies11) November 28, 2023

Spies convinced: it will be an obvious title

The American Ben Spiesworld champion in superbikes with Yamaha in 2009, however, has no doubts about it and has prophesied a season as an absolute dominator for Marquez. In a tweet published on the platform Twitter/X the rider from Memphis, who also boasts 55 races contested – with one pole position won – in MotoGP, wrote that he expects a one-sided 2024 season, also thanks to the introduction of Sprint races, which took place this year: “For some reason I think next year the points gap between first and second place will be the largest ever seen. They just gave Marc a Ducati and more than 40 races”.

Marquez, among other things, already holds the record for the greatest number of points advantage obtained at the end of the season compared to the vice-world champion. In 2019 he closed the season with a 151-point margin over Andrea Dovizioso, beating the previous record – dating back to 2005 – set by Valentino Rossi with Yamaha. Victories with a large margin of advantage in the standings, however, have not been so constant in Marquez’s career. In fact, the Spaniard won two of his six top-class titles only at the last race of the year: in 2013 by defeating Jorge Lorenzo and in 2017 by beating Dovizioso again in the final in Valencia.