Ben Shahn (Kaunas, 1898-New York, 1969) did not believe in apolitical art nor in art that refrains from taking positions. A migrant from a working-class family of Jewish origin, who came from Lithuania controlled by Russia, he understood that his work had to denounce xenophobia and the abuse of power and dignify the working class. The rejection of immigrants, the popular governments that advocated nationalist supremacy and the victims of war are the themes that dominated the career of this artist, as can be seen in the retrospective exhibition that the Reina Sofía Museum dedicates to him, under the title Of non-conformity, which opens this Wednesday and can be visited at the Reina Sofía Museum until February 26, 2024. Seeing its works today, it is inevitable to question whether they are pieces from the last century or current ones.

More information

“Shahn would be terrified if he saw the moment we are experiencing. History repeats itself,” says Laura Katzman, curator of the exhibition, which for the first time brings together in Spain nearly 200 works by the greatest representative of North American realism, spanning from the 1930s to the 1960s, from 50 museums. galleries, archives and private collections, including MoMA and the Whitney Museum in New York. The most immediate parallel between Shahn’s works and today is the immigration crisis. The absence of a policy for the thousands of displaced people who arrive in Europe daily or the controversial Muslim veto that the Trump government decreed in 2017 reverberate with the rejection that Italian immigrants suffered in the 1920s in the United States for their Catholic faith or their anarchist ideas. Picture The passion of Saco and Vanzetti (1931-1932) recreates the funeral with the two bodies of Nicola Sacco and Bartolomeo Vanzetti, executed in Massachusetts for a crime that many believe they did not commit.

The work ‘The Passion of Sacco and Vanzetti’ (1931-1932) in an image provided by the Whitney Museum. Lázaro Ramírez, Ana

The series of guaches on Tom Mooney (1932-1933), an Irish labor leader wrongfully imprisoned for a 1916 bomb attack in San Francisco. “Experiencing anti-Semitism firsthand, Shahn developed great empathy with migrants. These days, it would remind us that we are all human and that we have responsibilities to each other,” says Katzman. The Lithuanian advocated coexistence between races and cultures as can be seen in the poster Welders (1946). The exhibition also brings together photographs, watercolors, engravings and tempera paintings.

Shahn’s works that denounce the repression of the autocratic regimes of the 1930s, such as the Nazis, are echoed in current extremist governments in Europe and America. “His work could be relevant to any generation, but it seems to have taken on new urgency in the highly polarized political climate that prevails today inside and outside the United States, at a time when conventional politics has undergone a radical transformation,” he argues. Katzman. Picture We fight for a free world (1942) shows the repression, hunger and torture that despotic states sowed. The consequences of the Second World War (to which the exhibition dedicates a large section) are reflected in its Italian landscapeswith rubble and women wandering in a destroyed place that they do not recognize as their home, images not so different from those that appear in the newspapers that recount the war in Ukraine every day.

The painting ‘Italian Landscape II: Europe’ (1943-1944), by Ben Shahn, from the Walker Art Center collection.

Shahn used his art as a weapon in the class struggle. He was a staunch defender of social justice and the dispossessed, his works promoted the rights of workers and exposed widespread unemployment and the precarious situation of the working class after the crash of 1929. He portrayed in photographs the situation of farmers and peasants after the agrarian crisis and the strong dust storms caused by drought in the 1930s. He was an openly left-wing painter. He did not blush when it came to carrying out works for Franklin Roosevelt’s Government and his re-election campaign. “At first he was skeptical of Roosevelt, but upon seeing his anti-fascist commitment and his New Deal employment policies, he became a supporter,” says Katzman.

The abstract painter Robert Motherwell (1915-1991) called him the greatest communist propagandist in the United States, to which Shahn responded that his work was merely decorative. During the Cold War, his leftist thoughts led to him being questioned by the House Un-American Activities Committee and he was blacklisted by CBS Broadcasting, for which he had designed advertisements. This atmosphere of persecution and pressure typical of McCarthyism was reflected in the work Second allegory (1953), in which a giant accusing finger is crushing him.

Tenant farmer Sam Nichols portrayed by Ben Shahn in Arkansas in 1935.

It is on this path towards the second half of the 20th century when Shahn begins to opt for a more lyrical and expressionist style, without abandoning figuration. He was very critical of the abstract expressionists of the time, despite studying them and appreciating their style, whom he accused of not questioning his environment. When asked about his fixation on denouncing reality, Shanh responded: “[William] Blake said, in The marriage of heaven and hell, that being rightly indignant at injustice was the most authentic praise that could be dedicated to God. And I think I spend most of my time rightly indignant. The fear that torments me most is absolutism, whether in religion, science, politics or art.”

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe

Babelia The literary news analyzed by the best critics in our weekly newsletter RECEIVE IT