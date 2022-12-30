The 17-year-old from Monaco, who scored twice in his Ligue 1 opener, is also the second-youngest player to score a brace in the French top flight. But together with him there are many young people on the launch pad, from Tel a Doué, Kumbedi and Bitshiabu up to Zaire-Emery
Are Pogba, Kante and Benzema hurt? No problem, there are Tchouameni, Camavinga and Thuram, splendid twenty-somethings from a France that continues not to fear the future. In fact, when one day Deschamps, or whoever will be the coach, cannot count on the latter, he will turn towards the bench and see even younger faces. Who knows, maybe even stronger.
#Ben #Seghir #precious #star #nouvelle #génération #France
