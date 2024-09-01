Australian Ben O’Connor held on to his 15th stage of the Vuelta a España and will go into the second rest day as leader after a tough stage dominated by Spaniard Pablo Castrillo.

The stage was marked by a breakaway of more than 20 riders, three of whom reached the final part of the stage with an advantage over the peloton of the leading riders.

Pavel Sivakov, Aleksandr Vlasov and Pablo Castrillo had a lead of more than three minutes and worked to try to reach the finish line and fight for the stage, while behind, Ben O’Connor held on as best he could to try to hold on to the red leader’s jersey.

In the end, Castrillo reached the finish line alone, with a 12-second lead over Vlasov and 31 over Sivakov. Meanwhile, Enric Mas and Roglic finished fourth and fifth respectively, and took 38 seconds off O’Connor.

The Australian will start the final week of the Vuelta as leader, with a 43-second advantage over Roglic and 2:23 over Mas.

