Ben Lamm is the commercial face of the de-extinction, a process that seeks to bring animals such as the woolly mammoth, the thylacine and the dodo bird back to life. Lamm (41 years old, Austin, Texas, United States) describes himself as a “serial entrepreneur”: he founded at least four start-ups successful technologies in the last decade. So why drop everything and pursue a dream that to some seems like science fiction?

From his home in California, Lamm responds by video call that what motivates him the most is the idea of ​​being able to restore ecosystems and discover new technologies in the process. And he has managed to convince: Colossal, the company he founded and directs with this objective, has become the first large company in this new sector on a global level. His investors include personalities such as businesswoman Paris Hilton, Thomas Tull (owner of the company that created the franchise Jurassic Park) and the Winkleboss twins (original Facebook investors), which led him to raise 75 million dollars (68 million euros) for its objectives. He also counts among his ranks prestigious geneticists from around the world, such as George Church or Beth Shapiro. But despite the support of these scientists, the million-dollar investments and the optimism shown in the interview, many specialists question the viability of their claims.

Ask. Where did the idea of ​​cloning extinct animals as a business come from?

Answer. I am very passionate about the topics of climate change and synthetic biology. I think this second tool, along with genetic engineering, can be used to solve some of the huge problems we have. A few years ago I contacted George Church, who is arguably the father of the field, and started asking him questions about how we could combine artificial intelligence and synthetic biology. After that, I asked him what he was working on at the moment. He told me that he was researching de-extinction technologies. He was looking at ways to bring the woolly mammoth back to life to reintegrate it into the arctic ecosystem, and then he wanted to use those technologies for environmental conservation. I was fascinated. I was completely in love with the idea and I left the other projects I had to dedicate myself to this.

Q. How did you convince other people that this project was viable?

R. The important thing about the project is that to bring an animal back from the dead, a series of systems have to be created. You have to produce systems that analyze genomes. Then you must improve the technology that will synthesize genes and then allow you to edit them. Finally, assisted reproductive technologies for the embryos have to be produced. It’s like the moon race. At the time it seemed like a strange idea, right? And so I presented it to investors, so that they understood that on the way to solving the problem we would produce new technologies.

Q. Could it be said that de-extinction is an excuse to look for new technologies?

R. I don’t know if I would use the word excuse, rather opportunity. The ultimate goal is to achieve de-extinction, even if we don’t find new technologies. We are making tremendous progress with all of our projects, but if we didn’t achieve the ultimate goal, I would not be satisfied. We have to achieve both.

Q. What will you do as a company once you achieve de-extinction?

R. In addition to technology, I think there is a whole opportunity to do something similar to carbon offsets. [instrumento financiero derivado de la reducción de emisiones]. Recovering biodiversity is vital to maintaining ecosystems, and the technologies we are creating can be used for this. I think there will be hundreds of dollars at stake for carbon offsets and biodiversity offsets.

Ben Lamm (left) and geneticist George Church. colossal

Q. What could go wrong with this technology?

R. When working with new tools like this, you have to be very ethical, temperate and think about it well. You have to be clear and transparent. You must have a team prepared and that knows what it is doing. We want to focus on the species that humans are making extinct and we have no way to recover quickly, like elephants. These take a long time to reproduce and there is no way to ensure that they continue to exist without technology like ours. That is the approach we want to give you. By the way, just to clarify: it is not possible to bring back a dinosaur like in Jurassic Park [ríe]. There is no DNA. There are amino acids, but there is no DNA to work with. The mammoth can be brought back, but not the dinosaurs.

Q. But it’s trying to bring extinct species back into the wild. Don’t you think that this can also have negative consequences?

R. It’s a good point. However, what we want to do is restore stability to ecosystems with de-extinction. The introduction by humans of invasive species, such as monkeys or reptiles, was what destroyed the dodo ecosystem. When the time comes, we will work with governments to determine the correct way to reintroduce it. I guarantee that the environment can benefit if species that were eliminated due to human influence are reintroduced.

Q. Do you think that any of the technologies you are developing will be useful to medicine?

R. I am very excited about all the gene editing technology that we are using and developing. Undoubtedly, all the technologies we work with have medical and human health applications. They could be used for gene therapy, for example. On the other hand, we have a synthetic bellies project that could have hundreds of conservation applications. Imagine if we could create 100 white rhinos in a lab and return them to the wild. It would be extraordinary. Beyond that, it could even be used for human embryos in the future.

Q. What is your horizon for the coming years?

R. In a few years we will have recovered the mammoth and the dodo, but we will also have returned them to nature. We may be working on some new species, as we hope to have demonstrated the effects of our technology.

Q. So when will we have the first mammoths?

R. Our goal is that by 2028 we will have the first ones. That’s the only date we give and we’re pretty sure we’ll make it.

