US musician Ben Kweller announced with a broken heart the untimely death of his son: he was only 16 years old

A devastating mourning has struck in recent days Ben Kweller. The American musician born in 1981 announced firsthand, on his social channels, the premature and sudden disappearance of his son Dorian Zev. The boy was only 16 years old and died following a car accident in which he was involved.

Born in San Francisco in 1981, Ben Kweller moved as a child to Texas and there, at just 12, he founded his first band, i Radishalong with John Kent and Ryan Green.

Equipped with great vocal and multi-instrumentalist skills, Kweller released his first albums in 1994 and 1995. In 2001, however, he signed a contract with the ATO Recordswho released his first album Sha Sha in 2002.

The musician has had several relationships throughout his life and two children. One of which, the first, Dorian Zev Kwellerunfortunately passed away a few days ago at only 16 years old.

Ben Kweller’s sad announcement

The singer himself took care of giving the sad announcement, which is on his profile Instagram published a photo of your son and accompanied her with a heartbreaking letter of esteem, eternal love, pain. Here are her words:

“I never meant to, but I have to say… Our son, Dorian Zev Kweller, died last night. He was only 16 and he was a true legend. Very kind soul, loving, friend of all. If you knew him, you know him. We will never forget it as long as we are here on earth. Please keep his spirit alive with your memories and the music he made: @reallyzev“.