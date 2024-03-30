In Easter, films that intertwine faith, history, and cinematography become favorites of many families. 'Ben Hur', a masterpiece directed by William Wyler, stands out for its impressive scenery and emotional performances. Although the plot also deepens the story of Jesus, throughout the entire film his voice is not heard nor his face seen. This detail, linked to the representation of religious figures in cinemaoffers a window for creativity and shows the legal limitations of the time.

The film, emblematic for moviegoers and of great spiritual value for Christians during the Holy Weekinvites viewers to a deep reflection on the figure of Jesus Christ, without needing to show it directly. Find out what was the reason that made 'Ben Hur' could not show the voice or the face of Jesus.

Why doesn't 'Ben-Hur' show the face or voice of Jesus?

With a duration of 212 minutes, it has remained a cinema classic, especially during Holy Week. Starring Charlton Heston and Stephen Boyd, the film's story centers on the character of Judah Ben-Hur, a wealthy prince of Judea who has been betrayed and sent to the galleys by his childhood friend, the Roman tribune Messala. . 'Ben-Hur' not only reflects the story of revenge of the protagonist in his attempt to regain his freedom, but also tells in parallel the story of Jesus, from his birth to his crucifixion.

However, unlike other films in which we can see Jesus represented by an actor, during 'Ben-Hur' Christ is never seen or heard. This decision, far from being a mere whim, responds to a British regulation of the time that restricted the physical and vocal representation of Jesus in cinema, unless he was the main character of the film. Actor Claude Heater, who played him with his back turned during one scene, did not even appear in the credits.

This aspect of 'Ben-Hur' not only respects the law, but also adds a layer of mystery and depth to the narrative, as it invites viewers to reflect on the figure of Jesus Christ in a more intimate and personal way. The representation of Christ passed only through the viewer's imagination.

Where can I watch 'Ben-Hur'?

The acclaimed religious film is available streaming on the HBO Max and Apple TV platforms. In both you will have to pay a monthly subscription so you can access their movie catalog.

