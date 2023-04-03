Charlton Heston He starred in “Ben-Hur” in 1959 and became one of the biggest movie stars of his time: he won the Oscar for best actor, this being one of the eleven golden statuettes that the film directed by William Wyler won at that time. gala. Despite the fact that almost 70 years have passed since the tape hit theaters, it remains in the memory of millions, especially chen the Easter celebrations approach. Can it be viewed ONLINE? In the following lines we tell you more details.

“Ben-Hur” managed to raise more than 146 million dollars. Photo: Composition LR/Metro Goldwyn Mayer

What is “Ben-Hur” about?

“A member of the Jewish nobility living in Jerusalem, Judah Ben-Hur (Heston) leads a religious life and peacefully opposes Rome’s tyrannical occupation of Judea,” the synopsis describes.

“Ben Hur” brings us closer to Judah Ben-Hur, the son of a powerful Jerusalem family. Furthermore, he is a friend of Messala, an important Roman tribune who heads the occupying armies. However, the relationship between the two is distorted when the protagonist is accused of attempting to assassinate the new Roman governor.

This accusation causes Mesala to imprison Ben-Hur and his family. It is in prison that the main character is introduced to the world of chariot racing.

Where to see “Ben-Hur” ONLINE via STREAMING?

At the moment, you can find “Ben-Hur” on HBO Max. You only need to have a subscription to the platform to play the content. Meanwhile, it is also available for rent or purchase on Apple TV and Google Play.

On the other hand, you have the option to use Gloria TV. Also, you will find several FREE scenes available on Facebook and YouTube, in case you want to remember some parts of the film.

The story of Judah Ben Hur is one of the most popular at Easter. Photo: HBO Max

Who is Ben Hur?

Despite the religious references, “Ben Hur” tells the story of a fictional character, created by Lewis Wallace for his book “Ben-Hur: A History of the Times of Christ”, which became a bestseller in its time.

