As it happened in 2020, this Easter will be different. With the new restrictions given by the Government to prevent the contagion of coronavirus, the Peruvians will stay at home this long weekend.

However, there are more than one streaming service that can be used to watch movies based on religious events and characters. Among all the titles, one of the most popular films at this time is Ben Hur.

What is Ben-Hur about?

Judah Ben-Hur (Charlton Heston), the son of a noble Jerusalem family, and Mesala (Stephen Boyd), a Roman who leads the occupying armies, are great friends, but an unintentional accident makes them irreconcilable enemies: Ben-Hur He is accused of attempting against the life of the new Roman governor, and Mesala imprisons him and his family.

Ben Hur (1959) Trailer

Where to watch Ben-Hur online legally?

To watch Ben-Hur online and legally, you can do it on two platforms: Google Play and iTunes. In the case of the Google movie service, you must pay for the rental right S / 13.00. To buy the film, you must pay S / 52.00.

Ben-Hur is available on the Google platform. Photo: Google Play

In the case of iTunes, the tape with Charlton Heston and Stephen Boyd is available for rent for S / 12.90 and for sale for S / 14.90.

Charlton Heston and Stephen Boyd star in the 1959 film Photo: iTunnes

Other movies to watch at Easter:

The last days in the desert

The Messiah

Series: Mary Magdalene

Series: God’s Story with Morgan Freeman

The two popes

The great miracle

The resurrection of Christ

The star of Bethlehem