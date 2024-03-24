Easter is approaching and 'Ben-Hur' is one of the classics that cannot be missed to commemorate this holiday. The iconic film, which was released in 1959 and starred Charlton Hestonnot only marked a milestone in its time, but is also one of the most significant films in the history of cinema, being one of the works that received the most awards. Oscar has (11) in the almost 100 years of existence of the ceremony organized by the Academy. This achievement is shared with 'Titanic' and 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King'.

If you have not yet seen this masterpiece by filmmaker William Wyler or if you want to experience it again, we invite you to stay in the following note, as we will tell you where to find it online so you can enjoy it with your family in these days of reflection.

Where to watch 'Ben-Hur' ONLINE?

Despite having been released more than 60 years ago, 'Ben Hur' Yes, it is available in streaming and you can find it on the platform. Max (formerly HBO Max). In this way, the iconic film starring Charlton Heston You can enjoy it in the comfort of your home.

To access this film, considered one of the best cinematographic pieces in history, you only have to enter this service with your account. If you are not subscribed, you can register by following the steps indicated on its official page.

Likewise, the footage is also available illegally on various pages dedicated to the unauthorized distribution of content; However, you will have to take the necessary precautions and enter them at your own risk..

What is 'Ben-Hur' (1959) about?

“Judah Ben-Hur, son of a noble family in Jerusalem, is a friend of Messala, a Roman tribune who leads the occupying armies. However, an accident turns them into enemies: Ben-Hur is accused of trying to kill the new Roman governor and Messala imprisons him along with his family. Ben-Hur is transferred to galleys and there he meets an Arab sheikh who introduces him to the world of chariot racing,” indicates the official synopsis of 'Ben Hur'.

How many Oscars does 'Ben-Hur' have?

As we previously indicated, 'Ben Hur' It is one of the films that marked a milestone in the history of cinema, since it is in the group of films that has the most Oscars in the almost 100 years of the Academy Awards.

'Ben-Hur' is one of the films that won the most Oscars, with 11 awards in 12 nominations. Photo: Warner Bros.

'Ben-Hur' won 11 statuettes at the 32nd edition of the Oscars, being the first film to win that number of awards. It took almost 40 years for another film to equal this record, in that case it was 'Titanic', while, six years later, 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' achieved it.

'Ben Hur' won the Oscar for best film, best director (William Wyler), best actor (Charlton Heston), best supporting actor (Hugh Griffith), best production design, best photography, best costume design, best visual effects, best editing, best soundtrack and best sound.

What did the critics say about 'Ben-Hur'?

'Ben Hur' Not only is it a film that was well received by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, but it also received very good reviews from critics. On IMDb, the film has a rating of 8.1 out of 10, making it one of the highest-rated films in history.

Likewise, on Rotten Tomatoes it received a score of 85% from the experts, while the audience gave it a percentage of 89%. For its part, on Metacritic a score of 90 and the public gave it a solid score of 8.6.

'Ben-Hur' is based on the novel of the same name by Lewis Wallace, which was published in 1880. Photo: Warner Bros.

How long is 'Ben-Hur' (1959)?

'Ben Hur' It has a total duration of 3 hours and 43 minutesLikewise, it is aimed at an audience over 13 years old. The expectation for this film at the time was such that it grossed around $147 million on its opening day after investing just over $15 million.

What is the cast of 'Ben-Hur' (1959)?

Charlton Heston as Judah Ben-Hur

Haya Harareet as Esther

Jack Hawkins as Quintus Arius

Stephen Boyd as Messala

Sam Jaffe as Simonides

Hugh Griffith as Sheikh Ilderim

Finlay Currie as Baltasar

Martha Scott as Miriam

Cathy O'Donnell as Tirzah

Frank Thring as Pontius Pilate.

