“If I could do what I wanted, I would also build a synagogue on the Temple Mount,” Ben-Gvir told Israel’s Army Radio, adding, “My policy is that Jews can pray at Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

He continued: “The policy (the government) allows prayer on the Temple Mount (Al-Aqsa Mosque). There is equal law between Jews and Muslims. I would have built a synagogue there,” according to the Palestinian News Agency “Wafa.”

These statements by Ben Gvir are the first in which he has spoken about establishing a synagogue inside Al-Aqsa Mosque, after he called many times in recent months to allow Jews to pray in Al-Aqsa.

Ben Gvir’s statements coincided with more settlers performing Talmudic rituals during their raids on Al-Aqsa, under the protection of the Israeli police.

Ben-Gvir’s calls to allow Jews to pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque have drawn sharp criticism for inflaming tensions at a time when negotiators are seeking a deal to stop the fighting in Gaza.

Following an interview with Israel’s Army Radio, the station quoted Ben-Gvir as saying in a post on the X platform on Monday, “The policy allows prayer on the Temple Mount (Al-Aqsa Mosque). The law equates Jews and Muslims. I will build a synagogue there.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office immediately issued a statement reiterating Israel’s official position that it accepts decades-old rules restricting non-Muslim prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“There is no change in the status quo on the Temple Mount,” Netanyahu’s office said.

Palestinian presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said that the calls of “extremist Ben Gvir to establish a synagogue inside the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque are very dangerous… These rejected and condemned calls to harm the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque are attempts to drag the region into a religious war that will burn everyone.”

Abu Rudeineh called on the international community, especially the US administration, to take immediate action to force the Israeli government to “adhere to the legal and historical status quo in the Noble Sanctuary.”

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry also warned against the Israeli minister’s invitation.

Some ministers denounced his comments on Monday, but Netanyahu’s reliance on Ben-Gvir’s party to hold his right-wing government together makes his dismissal or major punishment unlikely.

Ben-Gvir’s comments on Monday come less than two weeks after he visited the Al-Aqsa Mosque with hundreds of his supporters, many of whom appeared to be praying openly in defiance of the status quo, sparking outrage.

Ben-Gvir has been criticised for his comments as they weaken Israel’s position at a time when negotiators are trying to reach a ceasefire in Gaza and the return of 109 Israeli and foreign detainees, and as tensions with Lebanon’s Hezbollah are also rising.

Defense Minister Yoav Galant, who has repeatedly clashed with Ben-Gvir, said in a statement on the X platform: “Challenging the status quo at the Al-Aqsa Mosque is a dangerous, unnecessary and irresponsible act. Ben-Gvir’s actions endanger the State of Israel and its international standing.”

Ben-Gvir has also been criticized by some religious Jews who consider the site a holy place that Jews are not allowed to enter.