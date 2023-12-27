Perry commented on the decision to refuse to extend her term by saying: “An unsurprising decision from an irresponsible minister, coupled with baseless allegations, divorced from reality, and childish.”

Ben Gvir's decision contradicts the agreement between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister Benny Gantz to extend senior appointments in the civil service during the war.

There has been no news of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons since the military operation carried out by Hamas in the settlements surrounding the Gaza Strip on October 7th.

Last November, the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper quoted the head of the Israeli Prison Service Commission, Katy Perry, as saying that “since the beginning of the war on October 7, a new and more restrictive policy has been followed towards security detainees held in Israeli prisons.”

“There is no turning back,” Perry said, adding: “I am engaged in discussions with security officials, and the position we take at the Israel Prison Service is to hold security detainees in a completely different way than in the past.”

According to Amnesty International, Israel has increased administrative detention, a form of arbitrary detention for an indefinite period without trial.

It stated that “testimonies of released detainees and human rights lawyers, as well as video clips and photos, reflect some of the forms of torture and other forms of ill-treatment to which detainees were exposed at the hands of Israeli forces during the past four weeks.”