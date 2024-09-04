Ben Gvir added, “A state that has six hostages killed in cold blood does not negotiate with the killers, but rather stops negotiations, stops providing them with fuel and electricity, and crushes them until they surrender.”

Ben Gvir continued in a post on X: “Continuing the negotiations only encourages them to produce more and more terrorism also from the West Bank.”

This comes as the European Union is considering imposing sanctions on Israeli ministers, including Ben-Gvir.

Foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is seeking to impose sanctions on Israeli ministers he accuses of spreading “unacceptable hate messages against Palestinians,” a reference to Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who are far-right, according to diplomats.

EU spokesman Peter Stano said that the large-scale Israeli military operations in the occupied West Bank pose significant escalation risks that already threaten local and regional stability.

Israeli concerns for its security do not justify the extensive damage to civilian infrastructure, such as roads, electricity and water networks, and sewage systems, that we are witnessing in the occupied West Bank.