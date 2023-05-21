And Ben Gvir appeared while he was wandering in the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque, holding his phone, amid tight security, on Sunday morning.

Ben Gvir, who belongs to the hard-line wing of Netanyahu’s government, considered his presence in Al-Aqsa Mosque “a legitimate matter.”

What did the extremist minister say?

I am very happy to have entered Al-Aqsa Mosque, the most important place for the Israeli people.

I must say to the police and border guards that here they are doing a great job, and we are proving today who the “owners of the land” are in Jerusalem.

All Hamas threats will not succeed, given that we are the owners of sovereignty over Jerusalem and all of the Land of Israel.

I want to remind our brothers in the Galilee and the Negev that the budget for your support is very close and investing in them is an important matter.

Jerusalem is our soul, and the Negev and Galilee are the apple of our eyes.

Observers warn that such visits could lead to an escalation of the tense situation in the region.

And Ben Ghafir had previously stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyard last January, with heavy security, which sparked a wide international wave of condemnation.