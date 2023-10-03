“It’s like a monster that gets stronger every time you give it poison.”

The American writer Ben Fountain offers an evocative comparison to express the resilience of the former American President Donald Trump, recently arrested – with immediate release on bail – for having attempted, together with eighteen allies, to overturn the result of the vote in Georgia in 2020.

Furthermore, these days Trump is on trial in Manhattan Court for fraud, accused of having inflated the values ​​of his properties by 2.2 billion dollars over the course of ten years.

Born in 1958, Fountain had analyzed in the volume America Still Burns (minimum fax, 2020) the incendiary 2016 election campaign and the motivations, rooted in the deepest and most visceral America, that led Donald Trump to become the 45th President of the United States .

Trump arrested. The former President declares: “It is a sad day for America.” Do you agree?

“You are absolutely right: It is indeed a sad day for America when a former President is indicted for allegedly committing serious crimes. But it would be even sadder – tragic, in fact – if the former President were not held accountable for his actions by the justice system.”

Trump is now on trial for fraud. Among the 91 charges brought against the former American President in the four indictments brought against him, which are, in his opinion, the most insidious?

«Ninety-one charges: there is a wide possibility of choice! I believe that the most dangerous charges for him have to do with the confidential documents case. This accusation seems very insidious as it concerns indisputable facts: Trump had highly classified documents, without authorization, and showed them to people who, in turn, were not authorized. It seems to me that this is the easiest accusation for the prosecutor to prove and the most difficult for Trump to disprove.”

Could his legal affairs, paradoxically, increase his popularity?

«His legal problems on the one hand are increasing his influence among his most ardent supporters, while, on the other, they give his opponents even more reasons to oppose him. As for those people in the middle – that small percentage of undecided about Trump – we don’t yet know how his legal affairs will affect them.”

Will the other Republican candidates benefit from the prosecution of the former American President?

«I seriously doubt they will benefit from it. Trump is a true political phenomenon, one of those phenomena that only happens once in a generation. His ratings improve every time he is indicted.”

In an interview, Trump claimed he didn’t know whether America was headed for another civil war. What do you think?

“Trump thrives on encouraging fear, chaos, division and anger, so it’s no surprise that he made such a seditious comment. As for the possibility of being really close to a new American civil war, I would say no, at least not at the moment. Discussion of the Civil War, however, has become an integral part of American political communication in recent years, and this in itself is extremely troubling.”