Ben Ferencz, the last living prosecutor of the judgments of nurembergin which Nazis were prosecuted for their war crimes genocide and was one of the first outside witnesses to document the atrocities of the Nazi labor and concentration camps, has passed away. He had just turned 103 in March.

Ferencz passed away Friday night in Boynton Beach, Florida, said St. John’s University law professor John Barrett, who runs a blog on the Nuremberg trials. The death was also confirmed by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington.

“Today the world lost a leader in the search for justice for the victims of genocide and related crimes”the museum tweeted.

Ferencz, who was born in Transylvania in 1920, came to New York as a child with their immigrant parents fleeing a widespread wave of anti-Semitism. After graduating from Harvard Law School, Ferencz enlisted in the United States Army in time to participate in the invasion of Normandy in World War II.

Due to his legal background, Ferencz became an investigator of war crimes perpetrated by Nazis against US soldiers, as part of a new War Crimes Section of the Office of the Judge Advocate.

When US intelligence reports described soldiers finding large numbers of people near starvation in Nazi camps guarded by SS guards, Ferencz visited first the Ohrdruf labor camp in Germany and then the notorious Buchenwald concentration camp.

In these fields and later in others, Ferencz found corpses “piled up like piles of firewood” and people who were “helpless skeletons with diarrhoea, dysentery, typhus, tuberculosis, pneumonia and other diseases, who gagged in their lice-ridden bunks or on the floor and whose pathetic looks pleaded for help” Ferencz wrote in an account of his life.