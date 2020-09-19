At the end of 2010, to protest against corruption and the dictatorship that plagues Tunisia, a young merchant set himself on fire. This gesture of despair sets fire to the powder. The ras-le-bol rises to the point of revolt. On January 14, 2011, the Tunisian president fled the country after 23 years of dictatorship. It is the beginning of a popular uprising which affects all the Maghreb and the Middle East, from Bahrain to Egypt via Libya.

Thousands of demonstrators protest against poverty, unemployment and the tyranny of the authoritarian regimes that govern them. This movement has shaken the leaders in power for decades. After ben Ali, it is Hosni Mubarak in Egypt who is driven out. In Libya, Kadhafi is arrested and executed. At the end of 2011 in Yemen, the president left power while in Algeria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Morocco and Oman, the leaders launched reforms to contain the rebellion.

