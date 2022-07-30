Mexico. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were married in Paris in recent days and their closest family and friends attended, including the children of both, except one by him.

The wedding between Jennifer López and Ben Affleck moved the world of international entertainment and more because it was surprising. She was in charge of announcing it through her newsletter “On the JLo”.

In said JLo report, exclusive images of her wedding with Ben can be seen, but in them the eldest daughter of the famous position does not appear, who decided not to attend the ceremony out of loyalty to her mother, actress Jennifer Garner.

“Ben told Jen about the wedding, but they told me it was Friday at the latest. It was very, very minimally planned in advance and it was something of the moment. Violet stayed home because she is extremely loyal to her mother,” the person quotes Page Six.

The foregoing is disclosed by a source close to the couple to the Page Six medium. Affleck is the father of Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, 16, 13 and 10 years old respectively, while Jennifer is the mother of the 14-year-old twins Emme and Max, the result of the relationship she had with the singer Marc Anthony.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in Las Vegas, USA, three months after he and the singer got engaged for the second time.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience López wrote in the latest edition of his newsletter “On the JLo”.

Ben and Lopez were engaged in the early 2000s, then called off their engagement, went their separate ways, and last spring rekindled their romance.

Ben Affleck was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner, while Jennifer Lopez has three ex-husbands: singer Marc Anthony, actor Cris Judd, and actor Ojani Noa.