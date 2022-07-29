Confirmation arrives that Ben Affleck will return to interpret Batmanthe Dark Knight, in a new film coming to DC in 2023. The film in question is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the second film dedicated to the character played by Jason Momoa.

The announcement comes directly from the actor himself who plays Arthur Currywhich with an Instagram post has launched the confirmation. “JOINED Bruce and Arthur. I love you and miss you Ben. The studio tours have already seen the backstage. Caught on set. A lot of interesting things are coming to Aquaman 2 ”.

A video is also attached to the post where we see a group of guests exploring the backstage of Warner Bros and find yourself in front of Ben Affleck’s camper – who only wrote BA on the door so as not to be recognized – e Jason Momoa in the surroundings struggling with this social video.

A secret revealed, rightly the choice of the actor was to reveal the presence of the Batman from Ben Affleck within his new film. We don’t know if this will be a new opening to that Batman, but certainly going from not wanting to reprise that role to reprise it in a new upcoming movie is a big step.

We also remember that Ben Affleck will also be present in the future film of Flash, in which a rewrite of the DC cinematic universe has been rumored for some time, to the point of erasing the characters in that film, so as to put them back into play with new ones (and with different faces). That the choice to put Affleck in Aquaman 2 is given by wanting to see if this character can still tell something in the DCEU, perhaps opening future paths for Affleck’s return as the Dark Knight?