Now that it was released Spider-Man: No Way Home, it is time for the community to turn their attention to the next great movie of the MCU: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. As with the new arachnid adventure, fans have already begun to speculate about the characters that we will see in this new production and it seems that the Daredevil from Ben affleck it could be one of them.

According to a new rumor from Big Screen Leaks, He says that he has previously been very successful with his leaks of Marvel, the study already approached with Affleck and his team late last year to persuade him to come back as Daredevil for Dr. Strange 2.

For obvious reasons, I was asked to keep this a secret but Marvel did indeed reach out to Affleck for a cameo as Daredevil. They sent out preliminary contracts to his team but I’m not sure if anything came of it. pic.twitter.com/fK9itKRNsm – BSL (@bigscreenleaks) January 12, 2022

After what happened in No Way Home, People say that Marvel wants to replicate this but on a larger scale within the sequel to the Dr. Strange. After all, the multiverse has already been officially opened which in theory means that anything is possible.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6, 2022.

Editor’s note: I think because of Affleck’s stance on superhero movies, his return to the MCU sounds highly unlikely. If that’s true, then maybe Marvel wants to plan the biggest crossover to date including other properties like Fox’s X-Men, and even canceled Netflix series.

Via: BSL