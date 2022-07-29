A piece of news has just been released that will surely make many DC fans happy. Actor Ben Affleck will return to life as Batman and his alter ego in the sequel to Aquaman. Which would mark her return after she was apparently done with the role.

The news was confirmed by Jason Momoaprotagonist of Aquamanin a post of his Instagram. In the shared a couple of photos showing Ben Affleck in typical Bruce Wayne attire. Although not characterized as Batmanit is a fact that we will see it in this sequel.

At the moment it is unknown how big the role of the Bat Man will be and its importance. It may simply be a cameo to give continuity to the universe started by Zack Snyder with Man of Steel Y batman v superman.

Source: Instagram – Jason Momoa

With this news, Ben Affleck’s Batman joins the cast led by Jason Momoa and Amber Heard. Plot details for the sequel are still a mystery, but we do know there will be several comebacks.. Among them patrick wilson What Ocean Master Y Yahya Abdul-Mateen II What Black Manta, who will perhaps be the main villain.

Aquaman 2 will be released on March 17, 2023. Trailers for the sequel will likely start circulating soon, where we’ll have more information about it. We could even see something of the role of Ben Affleck’s Batman in the adventures of the king of Atlantis.

Very few expected the return of Ben Affleck’s Batman so soon

For fans of these films it is well known that Ben Affleck’s future as Batman was uncertain. The actor was disappointed with the way the character was treated in movies like batman v superman and the movie version of The Justice League. The general idea was that he would not come back.

Supposedly his last appearance in the DC films would be in the Flash tape with Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne. According to rumours, the version of Affleck would die for the hero of old to take the place of the gothic knight main in the movies.

Source: Warner Bros.

Perhaps because of the problems that Ezra Miller has hadprotagonist of Flash, some things were changed. All we can do now is wait to see how Aquaman will impact the future of the DC Universe. As well as the possible new appearances of Ben Affleck’s Batman.

