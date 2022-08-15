Ben Affleck’s birthday is this August 15. The renowned actor, who turns 50, has made several films throughout his career, from “Pearl Harbor” and “Armageddon” to “Justice League” and “Argo.” Although, lately, he is closely related to his role as Batman in the DC Universe, the truth is that there is a tape of his extensive career that, beyond being cloudy, is remembered for his dense and disturbing ending.

Directed by renowned filmmaker David Fincher, “Gone Girl” is a psychological thriller that deconstructs the cheesy image of modern marriages through a peculiar and mysterious disappearance case.

In the film, Ben Affleck plays Nick Dunnea man who on his anniversary day is surprised that his wife Amy Elliott —who gives life to a very remarkable Rosamund Pike— it has disappeared . In the search for him, the police find evidence that incriminates him, a problem that will later have a twist in the plot.

The end of “Gone Girl”

Those who have already seen the film know that the end of this film is not only brilliant, but also a messy ending that reveals the bitterest side of the protagonists.

Halfway through the tape, it becomes clear that Amy’s disappearance is a farce and that it is all part of her own plan to frame Nick. The reason? At the worst moment of her marriage, her husband was unfaithful to her.

On Nick’s side it is also revealed that his love for Amy died long ago.

The economic difficulties broke the couple and what is even worse, all the details with which he made his wife fall in love, he repeats with his lover, a young woman who desires him uncontrollably.

The film takes several plot twists, but in the end, Amy returns to Nick’s arms, clearing him of any blame before the police.

However, although he no longer wants to be with her, everything has been in favor of his wife, who assures him that if he hurts her again, he can ruin it when it suits him.

Now Amy is pregnant. Although those involved in the case — the investigator on the case, Nick’s sister and her lawyer — know the truth, there is not enough evidence to denounce her. This leaves both protagonists tied to each other in the middle of the media eye. .

“What are you thinking? How do you feel? What have we done to each other? What will we do?”, Affleck is heard saying in the last scene. Meanwhile, we see the face of a twisted Rosamund Pike looking at her husband.