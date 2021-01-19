Renowned American actor Ben Affleck spoke openly about his battle against the alcoholism, a chronic disease that put his career in Hollywood at risk.

During an interview with the site The Hollywood Reporter, the 48-year-old producer also gave details of how hard it is for him to live with this addiction in the midst of all the fame that surrounds him.

“I started drinking too much during the filming of Justice League (2017), and it is something difficult to face and deal with”Confessed Ben Affleck, who, according to People magazine, put an end to his love affair of almost a year with the actress Ana de Armas.

The two-time Oscar winner indicated that, based on what he has experienced, alcoholism is “normal” in the film industry: “If you only knew how many actors, directors and screenwriters are alcoholic or compulsive in some way. It’s a very common thing in Hollywood”, He commented.

He also reported that he always tried to stay sober during filming hours. However, his colleagues (he did not mention names or tapes) turned up drunk on the set.

“I’ve worked with actors who turned up drunk! (…) I drank whiskey in the living room of my house and fainted, alone, “he said.

Ben affleck He assured in the interview that he no longer drinks and that makes him feel “healthier and better than ever.”

“I recovered and am now sober. It took me a while to get it. I had a few lapses, like most people, but I feel really good. Fighting against any addiction is a life-long and difficult fight, “concluded the actor, who in the same interview spoke of his ex-partner Jennifer Lopez.

