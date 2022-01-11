In the past week, Ben affleck reiterated that The Flash it would be the last movie of the DCEU where would I play Batman. But what prompted his departure from the role to begin with? Initially it was reported that it was due to the actor’s problems with alcoholism, but it seems that the real reason goes beyond this and there is a production of this particular cinematographic universe that caused his retirement.

As part of a new interview with Los Angeles Times, Affleck explained that the whole process of working on Justice league ended up filling him up. Curiously, it was not necessarily because the film was bad, only that the experience as such was “one of the worst that ever happened.”

“It was just the worst experience. It was horrible. It was all I didn’t like about this. That was the moment when I said, ‘I won’t do this anymore. It wasn’t even about the Justice League being that bad. Because it could have been anything. “

The film was eventually redeemed with the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League last year, but by then it was too late. It seems that neither Affleck and Henry Cavill will resume their respective roles as Batman and superman, so the future of DCEU it is quite a mystery. Surely that The Flash will give us more details on all of this, or at least I hope it will.

Editor’s note: Too bad Affleck will no longer play this character in the movies. The idea that he was going to have his own movie did thrill me, although I also think Robert Pattinson will do a good job with the hero. It will be interesting to see Batffleck one last time in The Flash.

Via: Los Angeles Times