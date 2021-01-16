The Justice League of Zack snyder It will hit HBO Max on March 25, 2021 and will bring back Ben Affleck’s Batman. Being a miniseries, the fiction will further develop the story and delve into the psyche of Bat Man in the face of Steppenwolf’s invasion.

As recalled, Ben Affleck said goodbye to the franchise with the theatrical version of Justice League due to his problems with alcohol and emotional stability. Three years later, he returned as the Bat Man and revealed details about his experience in the DCEU.

Ben Affleck is thrilled to return as Batman to the DCEU. Photo: Warner

“I started drinking too much around the Justice League era. That is a difficult thing to face and deal with. I have been sober for a while and I feel really good, as healthy and good as I ever felt, “were Affleck’s words before providing details on his recovery.

“The recovery process from alcoholism has been really instructive. I think it’s great for people who aren’t alcoholics too, you know? Like (saying) ‘Be honest. Have integrity. Take responsibility. Help other people. ‘ It’s a nice set of things that they teach you. It took me a little time to understand. I had some mistakes, like most people. But today I feel really good, “he concluded.

Ben Affleck reworked with Zack Snyder for the Justice League remake. Photo: Warner Bros

Many have speculated about the role Batman will play in fiction, so director Zack Snyder previously reflected on the hero’s overall arc in a new interview with journalist Grace Randolph. The advance did not take long to excite the followers of the emblematic character.

“I really think Bruce is the leader of the team. That is what his journey is about, that he finally realizes that he can be part of a family, that he can be the head of this group and that not everything has to be darkness, alleys or brutally punishing bad boys ”, were his words.